TB dam repairs at a brisk pace: Minister Payyavula Keshav

VIJAYAWADA/HOSAPETE: Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav has said works to replace the washed away crest gate No. 19 of the Tungabhadra dam are going on at a brisk pace, and the gate is likely to be fixed in a day or two.

Speaking to mediapersons in Anantapur on Wednesday, he said, “Despite the risk involved, engineers are working day and night to fix the gate at the earliest to save the precious water. The works to fix the gate have commenced. As an alternative to the washed away gate, several small gates have been constructed expeditiously. They will be delivered at the dam site on Thursday.”

Further elaborating, Payyavula said the gates need to be fixed without a steady anchor on fast-flowing flood water. Jindal company was contacted, and it agreed to provide cranes to fix the gate. “This is one of the risky and brave attempts to fix the crest gate when the flood water is being discharged at the rate of 30,000 cusecs from the damaged gate of the Tungabhadra dam. Everyone is praying for the success of the gate installation attempts.”

Meanwhile, engineers and experts began works on fixing a temporary crest gate at the Tungabhadra dam. The works commenced after Vijayanagara District Incharge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and officials of the Tungabhadra Board offered puja to the Tungabhadra river.

Four metal sheets, each weighing 10 tonnes, were brought to the dam using heavy-duty cranes. Three more heavy duty cranes and five more steel sheets will reach the dam on Thursday. The engineers and experts said they would complete the gate installation work within three days.