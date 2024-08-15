TDP activist murdered in Kurnool district

KURNOOL: A TDP activist was allegedly hacked to death by his rivals at Hosur village in Pathikonda mandal of Kurnool district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vakiti Srinivasulu (40), who was a close aide of Pathikonda MLA KE Shyam Babu. His wife Sarada is a former village sarpanch.

According to the police, the assailants attacked Srinivasulu with lethal weapons after sprinkling chilli powder on him while he was attending nature’s call on the outskirts of the village.

Pathikonda DSP Srinivasa Reddy said the assailants fled the scene after ensuring that the TDP activist died in the attack. A case has been registered.

Manhunt to nab assailants, TDP condemns murder

A manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the DSP said. Additional police force has been deployed in the village to thwart further clashes. Kurnool district SP Bindu Madhav rushed to the village and monitored the law and order situation.

MLA Shyam Babu and several TDP leaders visited Hosur and consoled the family members of Srinivasulu. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the murder. “Srinivasulu was brutally killed out of vengeance for playing a crucial role in the victory of the TDP in Pathikonda Assembly constituency in the recent elections. Despite being rejected by the people, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his gang has not changed their ways. The TDP will stand by Srinivasulu’s family,” Lokesh said.

Condemning the TDP activist’s murder, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said Srinivasulu was murdered out of vengeance that he played a key role in the TDP victory in the constituency in the elections. “Jagan is trying to gain political mileage through murders and attacks. The YSRC has resorted to attacks and other atrocities unable to digest the drubbing in the elections. The assailants, no matter who they are, will not be spared. Jagan’s politics are aimed at taking people’s lives. He should answer to Srinivasulu’s murder,’’ he said.