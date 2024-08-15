Unity of YSRC made TDP opt out of MLC bypoll: Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the unity of the YSRC has unnerved Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, resulting in the TDP’s withdrawal from the MLC byelection for Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency.

Addressing the ZPTCs and MPTCs from both Yelamanchili and Bheemili constituencies, Jagan highlighted the stark contrast between the current and previous administrations, emphasising how the YSRC government delivered on its promises without excuses.

He stated that the TDP coalition government has failed to deliver on key welfare programmes, dismantled crucial educational and healthcare initiatives, and fostered a governance style that is increasingly seen as corrupt and ineffective. He cited specific examples, such as the discontinuation of schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, and fee reimbursement, as well as the deterioration in law and order, healthcare, agriculture, and education sectors.

He also said that TDP’s failure to fulfil its promises and the resulting discontent among the public will soon reach a point where TDP workers will struggle to face the electorate. He said there is growing dissatisfaction among the public with TDP’s governance, suggesting that within three months, TDP workers would also face backlash from every household.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed confidence that the people would question TDP’s failure to fulfil its promise. He encouraged his party members to remain courageous in the face of adversity, assuring them that if they continue to support the people, they will, in turn, support YSRCP.