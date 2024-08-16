Andhra Pawan jawan nominated for Kirti Chakra

SRIKAKULAM: In a small, remote village of Nagiripenta in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu’s name is now etched in the annals of Indian military history.

Recognised for his extraordinary bravery at the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Major Naidu has been nominated for the prestigious Kirti Chakra award.

This honour comes after he heroically neutralised two terrorists while safeguarding the lives of his troops on October 26, 2023.

On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved four Kirti Chakras and 18 Shaurya Chakras for personnel in the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces. Of the four Kirti Chakra awardees, Major Naidu is the only one who will receive the award in person; the other three are being awarded posthumously. This recognition places Major Naidu among the most celebrated soldiers in India, as the Kirti Chakra is the nation’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, bestowed for valour, courageous action, or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

Born into a humble farming family, Major Naidu’s journey from a small village in the Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam to the ranks of the Indian Army is a story of determination and passion.

His father, Appalanaidu, worked as a small-scale farmer, and his mother, Hemamalini, managed their home.

Despite their modest means, Naidu was deeply passionate about serving in the defense forces from a young age.

His path to the Indian Army began at Sainik School in Korukonda of Vizianagaram district, where he completed his secondary education.