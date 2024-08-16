Andhra Pawan jawan nominated for Kirti Chakra

SRIKAKULAM: In a small, remote village of Nagiripenta in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu’s name is now etched in the annals of Indian military history.
Recognised for his extraordinary bravery at the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Major Naidu has been nominated for the prestigious Kirti Chakra award.
This honour comes after he heroically neutralised two terrorists while safeguarding the lives of his troops on October 26, 2023.
On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved four Kirti Chakras and 18 Shaurya Chakras for personnel in the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces. Of the four Kirti Chakra awardees, Major Naidu is the only one who will receive the award in person; the other three are being awarded posthumously. This recognition places Major Naidu among the most celebrated soldiers in India, as the Kirti Chakra is the nation’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, bestowed for valour, courageous action, or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.
Born into a humble farming family, Major Naidu’s journey from a small village in the Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam to the ranks of the Indian Army is a story of determination and passion.
His father, Appalanaidu, worked as a small-scale farmer, and his mother, Hemamalini, managed their home.
Despite their modest means, Naidu was deeply passionate about serving in the defense forces from a young age.
His path to the Indian Army began at Sainik School in Korukonda of Vizianagaram district, where he completed his secondary education.
Following his Intermediate studies, he was selected for the prestigious National Defense Academy (NDA) in 2012. Excelling in his training, Major Naidu graduated from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun in 2016, earning a gold medal for his outstanding performance.
He joined the Indian Army as a lieutenant and quickly rose through the ranks, achieving the position of Major by 2022.
Major Naidu’s defining moment came during an intelligence-based counter-infiltration operation along the LOC in Kupwara on October 26, 2023.
Leading an ambush party, he detected a group of five terrorists at 10:10 am. Acting swiftly, Naidu repositioned his team to trap the infiltrators.
The ensuing firefight was intense, but Gopal Naidu’s fearless leadership turned the tide. He closed in on one terrorist, killing him at close range and injuring another.
As the firefight continued, he relentlessly pursued and eliminated three more terrorists, even narrowly escaping a grenade attack from a fifth assailant hidden in a cave.
For his strategic brilliance, unwavering courage, and disregard for his safety while protecting his troops, Major Naidu has been nominated for the Kirti Chakra. His bravery has brought national attention to Nagiripenta village, a testament to his inspiring journey from a farmer’s son to a national hero.
Reflecting on his son’s achievements, Malla Appalanaidu expressed deep pride and stated that, “Gopal has been passionate about the Indian Army since childhood. We are privileged that he has had the opportunity to serve the nation, and our entire family is proud of his nomination for the Kirti Chakra.”