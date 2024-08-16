Andhra Pradesh CM launches Anna canteens to feed the poor

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, inaugurated Anna Canteen at Gudivada in Krishna district to mark the Independence Day. As many as 99 canteens will be launched in the State on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “There is immense satisfaction in serving food to the poor. A total of 203 Anna Canteens will be set up across the State to serve meal/breakfast at a nominal price of Rs 5.”

Mentioning that Rs 53 lakh is required for running Anna Canteens per day, he said philanthropists are coming forward to donate funds for the scheme, which is launched by taking inspiration from TDP founder NT Rama Rao and social activist Dokka Seethamma.

“An action plan will be formulated to run Anna Canteens on a permanent basis without any hurdles. We are going to spend Rs 200 crore per annum for running Anna Canteens,” he revealed.

For those who come forward to donate funds for Anna Canteens, an account with No. 37818165097 ISFC: SBIN0020541 has been opened with the SBI Chandramouli Nagar branch in Guntur.