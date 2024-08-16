Andhra Pradesh CM launches Anna canteens to feed the poor

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, inaugurated Anna Canteen at Gudivada in Krishna district to mark the Independence Day. As many as 99 canteens will be launched in the State on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “There is immense satisfaction in serving food to the poor. A total of 203 Anna Canteens will be set up across the State to serve meal/breakfast at a nominal price of Rs 5.”
Mentioning that Rs 53 lakh is required for running Anna Canteens per day, he said philanthropists are coming forward to donate funds for the scheme, which is launched by taking inspiration from TDP founder NT Rama Rao and social activist Dokka Seethamma.
“An action plan will be formulated to run Anna Canteens on a permanent basis without any hurdles. We are going to spend Rs 200 crore per annum for running Anna Canteens,” he revealed.
For those who come forward to donate funds for Anna Canteens, an account with No. 37818165097 ISFC: SBIN0020541 has been opened with the SBI Chandramouli Nagar branch in Guntur.
I will strive to resolve all your problems: Naidu
“The main objective of setting up Anna Canteens is that the poor should not go hungry. What more satisfaction do you have than filling the empty stomachs of the poor people?” he asked.
“I have taken up various programmes, but I really feel happy to inaugurate a great scheme like Anna Canteens, particularly on the occasion of Independence Day at Gudivada, from where NTR won as an MLA for the first time, and became the Chief Minister,” Naidu said. Hailing Seethamma, who served food to whoever would come to her feeling hungry, he said she remains in the hearts of the people forever for her gesture.
About 350 people will be served food at each canteen and the number will be increased depending on how the people receive the scheme, he added.
Making it clear that he will not allow trees to be cut down along his way like the leader (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) who headed the previous government, Naidu said, “Simple government and effective governance is my policy. I move amidst all of you, and strive to resolve all your problems. My government is available for all 24/7.”