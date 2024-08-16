Andhra Pradesh Governor hosts ‘At Home’; Jagan skips

VIJAYAWADA: In a cordial atmosphere, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer hosted the ‘At Home’ at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife N Bhuvaneshwari, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, along with his wife Gudiya Thakur, graced the occasion.

Minister of Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar, HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, Minister of Mines, Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra, MPs, MLAs, High Court Judges, and Registrars were among others who attended the function. Despite being invited to the At Home function, YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC legislators did not attend the event. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila Reddy attended the function and was seen cordially greeting Lokesh and others.

Chief Information Commissioner and Members of the Information Commission, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, All India Service officers, leaders of political parties, defence service officers, and special invitees including sportspersons, Padma awardees, Police Medal winners, media persons, and freedom fighters, were among other dignitaries who attended the function.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer was seen personally greeting the guests who attended the At Home function.