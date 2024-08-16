From darkness of tyranny, Andhra Pradesh emerged into light of hope: CM

VIJAYAWADA: From the darkness of tyranny, Andhra Pradesh has emerged into the light of hope for a better future, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while dedicating himself and his government to rebuilding the State and live up to the expectations of the people, who gave them an unprecedented mandate.
Speaking after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day in Vijayawada on Thursday, Naidu said AP which suffered under an oppressive regime for five years, has truly attained freedom today.
Recalling the glorious contributions of Telugu people to the freedom struggle on the occasion, and how the State was left without a capital after bifurcation in 2014, he highlighted the efforts that went into rebuilding the State with unprecedented reforms, equal priority to development and welfare, which saw AP emerging one among the top three States with 13.5% growth rate, standing first in ease of doing business, attracting more than Rs 16 lakh crore investments, laying foundation for a people’s capital of Andhra Pradesh with 34,000 acres given by the farmers, completing 72% of Polavaram Irrigation Project, the lifeline of the State.
“It all came to naught when a new regime was formed in 2019, seeking ‘one chance’ from the people. It spelled doom for the State and scripted a destructive regime, that was rife with the loot of public property and finances. Those who questioned it were oppressed and cases were foisted against them. The destruction of Praja Vedika marked the beginning of a dictatorial regime, and the reverse rule saw the State regressing to 30 years, besides burdening the people with 10 lakh crore debt,” he explained.
“We embarked on our new journey with a 100-day action plan, revamping all departments and bringing the derailed governance back on track in the State. My very first five signatures were on mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts, repeal the contentious Land Titling Act, increase social security pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, revive Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor at Rs 5 per head, and conduct skill census,” he highlighted.
Pointing out how the ‘Madanapalle Files’ incident (several files were burnt at the sub-collector office) brought to the fore ‘encroachment’ of lands in different forms, the Chief Minister said they are now taking up ‘Mee Bhumi - Me Hakku’ revenue meetings in every village to sort out land issues. Alleging that the previous regime created a crisis by looting sand, Naidu said they have reintroduced the free sand policy with modifications, so 40 lakh families dependent on the construction sector stand to benefit.
“Unlike the previous dispensation, we are providing salaries to employees and pensions for retired employees on the first of every month. We are honour bound to implement Super Six schemes as promised,” Naidu said and added that to make people aware of how the State suffered for five years during the YSRC regime, seven white papers on different sectors were released.
Hailing the Central government for announcing Rs 15,000 crore help for the construction of the Capital City Amaravati, industrial nodes for AP, increasing man-days under MGNREGS from 15 crore to 21.5 crore, and allocating Rs 9,151 crore to the State in the Railway Budget, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has taken its first step in the direction of Viksit Bharat 2047, and its vision document ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh - Vision 2047’ will be unveiled on October 2.
Naidu said their immediate goal is to achieve 15% growth rate, complete Polavaram overcoming all obstacles, besides interlinking rivers to drought-proof the State, and making AP power surplus with energy reforms.
“In the current fiscal, we will facilitate Rs 2.64 lakh crore loans to the agriculture sector, create better marketing for farm produce, encourage farm mechanisation, use drones, provide subsidies to aqua and horticulture sectors, and provide Rs 20,000 to each farmer every year under Annadata scheme,” he explained.
Similarly, efforts will be made to bring back all the industries that left the State, set up 100 industrial parks on the lines of Medtech Zone, setting up new industrial clusters at Kuppam, Moolapet, Chilamathur and Donakonda. “The prime focus will be creating basic infrastructure, besides laying emphasis on development of airports and ports, he revealed.
Naidu said education and health sectors will be given top priority. “We will give equal importance to English and our mother tongue Telugu, and implement Thalliki Vandanam and other schemes, besides reviving the fee reimbursement scheme of 2014-19. The focus will be on demographic management, and we have removed the two children norm to contest the local body elections. We will adopt emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and march forward to achieve a zero poverty State with a P4 (public-private-people-partnership) strategy, while adopting zero tolerance towards violence and crime,” he asserted.