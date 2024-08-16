From darkness of tyranny, Andhra Pradesh emerged into light of hope: CM

VIJAYAWADA: From the darkness of tyranny, Andhra Pradesh has emerged into the light of hope for a better future, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while dedicating himself and his government to rebuilding the State and live up to the expectations of the people, who gave them an unprecedented mandate.

Speaking after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day in Vijayawada on Thursday, Naidu said AP which suffered under an oppressive regime for five years, has truly attained freedom today.

Recalling the glorious contributions of Telugu people to the freedom struggle on the occasion, and how the State was left without a capital after bifurcation in 2014, he highlighted the efforts that went into rebuilding the State with unprecedented reforms, equal priority to development and welfare, which saw AP emerging one among the top three States with 13.5% growth rate, standing first in ease of doing business, attracting more than Rs 16 lakh crore investments, laying foundation for a people’s capital of Andhra Pradesh with 34,000 acres given by the farmers, completing 72% of Polavaram Irrigation Project, the lifeline of the State.

“It all came to naught when a new regime was formed in 2019, seeking ‘one chance’ from the people. It spelled doom for the State and scripted a destructive regime, that was rife with the loot of public property and finances. Those who questioned it were oppressed and cases were foisted against them. The destruction of Praja Vedika marked the beginning of a dictatorial regime, and the reverse rule saw the State regressing to 30 years, besides burdening the people with 10 lakh crore debt,” he explained.