Patriotic fervour pervades IGMC Stadium in Andhra Pradesh; tableaux a big hit

VIJAYAWADA: The spirit of Independence and patriotic fervour was all-pervasive at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) for the Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada. Scores of schoolchildren gathered to witness the police parade and presentation of colourful tableaux.

After hoisting the tricolour, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the parade, which was followed by an impressive march-past by different police contingents, NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides among others.

A total of nine tableaux went past the saluting dais, much to the admiration of all those present. The agriculture department float featured the theme “Natural Farming for a Better and Stable Future,” the animal husbandry float highlighted “Farmer Welfare and Happiness, a Top Priority of the Government,” and the education department tableau displayed the theme “Chandrababu Administration for Better Education,” followed by the medical and health department’s “Arogya Andhra Pradesh - Cancer-free State” float. SERP float carried the theme “Annadante Chestadanthe - Women’s Welfare is Chandranna’s Goal,” the Industries department’s float emphasised “Infusing New Enthusiasm into Andhra Pradesh for a New Epoch,” the housing department’s float promoted “Pucca Houses for All Eligible,” and the APCRDA float showcased the theme “Amaravati - People’s Capital.”

The Education department took first place, followed by the Animal Husbandry and Women and Child Welfare departments.

Among the armed contingents, the 16th Battalion APSP, Visakhapatnam, bagged the top honour, followed by the 2nd Battalion of APSP, Kurnool. A consolation prize was given to the Telangana State Police. Among the unarmed contingents, NCC boys took first place, followed by the AP Social Welfare Residential Schools contingent.