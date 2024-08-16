Seeking justice for rape victim, medicos go on strike at KGH in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nearly 2,000 postgraduate doctors and interns at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday, suspending emergency services as of 2 pm. The strike is in response to the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Although protests at KGH began two days ago, the suspension of emergency services started on Thursday afternoon. Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) from Andhra Medical College (AMC) Vice President, Dr T Pruthvi Raj, stated, “The strike will continue until our demands are met. We are seeking the implementation of the Central Protection Act and justice for the deceased doctor and her family.” KGH Superintendent Dr Sivanand assured that patient care would not be compromised. “There is no disruption in services, either in the Outpatient Department (OPD) or emergency services. We have deployed doctors from various specialities, including non-clinical doctors, to cover the OPDs and ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience.”

He explained that civil assistant surgeons who are working in blood banks and other areas will be assigned to casualty duties as needed. Non-clinical doctors from other departments, such as pathology, anatomy, and physiology, who hold MBBS degrees, will be called upon to assist in routine work. “If any issues arise, we are prepared to bring in doctors from private hospitals to fill the gap until our postgraduates and interns return to work,” Dr Sivanand said. Dr Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Principal (Administration). “We are committed to ensuring that no patient at KGH suffers due to this strike. All State superintendents and other officials had a virtual meeting with the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), during which we received clear instructions on how to manage the absence of medicos,” he said.