Will become voice of voiceless: Andhra minister Nara Lokesh

GUNTUR: Minister Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to implementing the ‘Super Six’ promises made before the elections during the Independence Day celebrations in Guntur.

The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held at Police Parade Grounds on Thursday. On this occasion, Lokesh unveiled the national flag along with District Collector Naga Lakshmi and took the guard of honour. Later, he addressed the meeting, emphasising the Chandrababu Naidu-led government’s focus on welfare and development.

He mentioned that people gained freedom of speech and the ability to express dissent against the previous ysrc government after the Naidu-led government came into power. “We will become the voice of the voiceless,” he added. He highlighted the increase in welfare pensions from Rs 250 per year to Rs 1,000 as evidence of their dedication to the State’s welfare. He also discussed various initiatives of the State government and assured that no conditions would be placed on welfare schemes to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the intended support.

The government will roll out the Talliki Vandanam scheme, providing annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each mother who sends her children to school, without any conditions. The government is also gearing up to conduct a mega DSC to recruit around 16,000 school teachers. He announced plans to create jobs for 20 lakh youths and to launch free travel for women in APSRTC buses. He handed over certificates and prizes to officials and winners in various programmes.”