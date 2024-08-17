Andhra: Teacher washed away in stream, warden missing after bike incident in flooded stream

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A teacher was washed away in the swollen Votti Gedda stream, and a warden went missing, while they were crossing the causeway on a bike between Byalaguid and Saraivalasa in Pachipenta mandal of Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Aarti (26), a geography teacher working at the Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Saraivalasa. Mahesh, a warden of the residential school, went missing in the incident. The duo who hail from Haryana, were transferred to the school in June this year.

Saluru CI Ramakrishna said Aarti, along with another woman, was living in a rented house at Guruvunaidupeta, while Mahesh was staying separately in a rented house in the same village. The duo used to go to the school on a bike daily.

Following heavy rain, the stream was in spate, and the causeway was flooded. Mahesh who was riding the bike, failed to assess the intensify of the floodwater flowing on the causeway, and they were washed away while crossing it.

Having learnt about the drowning incident, Pachipenta Sub-Inspector Narayana Rao reached the spot, and launched a rescue operation. After a few hours of search, police retrieved the body of Aarti from the stream. As it became night, the search operation was suspended. The body of Aarti was shifted to Saluru government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.

Search op to resume today

The search operation to trace warden Mahesh, who went missing, will resume on Saturday morning, said Saluru Circle Inspector. Mahesh and Aarti who hail from Haryana, came to Manyam in June