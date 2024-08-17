CII to set up GLC to enhance skills of youth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met with a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), led by Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, at the State Secretariat on Friday.

During the meeting, the CII representatives expressed their readiness to set up the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) in Amaravati, and it was noted that the TATA Group is also keen on becoming a partner in this initiative. Naidu said the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) and CII plan to set up a GoAP-CII Industry Forum to implement the recommendations of the Taskforce on Economic Development.

It will prioritise enhancing the skills and employability of the State’s youth through initiatives like the CII Multi Skill Training Institute (MSTI) and CII Model Career Centre (MCC), as Naidu shared on ‘X.’

In a separate meeting, representatives from the Bar Council of India (BCI), led by Chairman and Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, met with the CM. The BCI Trust PEARL FIRST proposed to set up a premier university in AP, modelled after institutions like NLSIU Bengaluru and IIULER Goa. This varsity also include a world-class arbitration centre and foster international collaborations, boosting skill development in law, the CM said.