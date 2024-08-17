CM Chandrababu Naidu implementing welfare schemes one after another, says TDP MP

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) reopened as many as seven Anna Canteens including six in the limits of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and another one at Nandigama on Friday.

The MP said despite financial constraints, CM N Chandrababu Naidu is going ahead with implementation of schemes one after another.

The canteen reopened at Nandigama was the second one in the State among all the 100 Canteens that were reopened under the first phase.

Chinni announced that the government will not be burdened with the maintenance of Anna Canteens under the limits of NTR district and steps will be taken to run the canteens successfully with the support of philanthropists.

The MP gave a call to the rank and file of the TDP, BJP and JSP to come forward and make their donations liberally for the maintenance of Anna Canteens in the district.

Chinni along with local TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao reopened Anna Canteens at Ayodhya Nagar and Dharna Chowk under the limits of Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. The MP along with BJP MLA Sujana Chowdary reopened Anna Canteens at Gandhi Municipal High School, Vidyadharapuram and Bhavanipuram under West Assembly constituency.