Guntur SP calls for enhanced surveillance

GUNTUR: Guntur Superintendent of Police Sathish Kumar directed officials to intensify surveillance to prevent cybercrimes in the district. During a review meeting with the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB), Crime Control Station (CCS), Special Branch, and IT Core teams on Friday, he stressed the importance of immediate action in cybercrime cases.

He instructed officials to ensure that investigations are launched promptly as soon as a complaint is reported, with a focus on recovering lost money. The SP emphasised that strict action would be taken against those who fail to perform their duties with the utmost sincerity.

He also urged police personnel to practice yoga and physical exercise to maintain good health and reminded them to wear helmets while travelling on two-wheelers.