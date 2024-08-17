Naidu house attack: Cops inquire Former Andhra minister Jogi

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Jogi Ramesh appeared for questioning before the Mangalagiri DSP in connection with the attack on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in 2021 case, on Friday.

Police served him notice asking him to appear for questioning.

Former Pedana legislator Jogi Ramesh along with YSRC legal cell members arrived at Mangalagiri DSP office. During the questioning, Mangalagiri sought details about his alleged role in the attack, reasons behind it and about others involved.

The police also inquired Jogi Ramesh’s driver Tandra Ramu separately and recorded statements of the both.