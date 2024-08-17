NTR district police launch probe into alleged irregularities in CM Cup Adudam Andhra event

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police have launched an investigation into the alleged irregularities that took place in the CM Cup Adudam Andhra programme during the previous YSRC regime. It was alleged that the then Sports minister RK Roja and others resorted to large scale irregularities in organising the event.

Based on a complaint lodged by RD Prasad, former national Kabaddi player and Atya-Patya Association CEO with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), a probe into the alleged irregularities was launched. The CID, however, has directed NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

In his complaint lodged with the CID, Prasad alleged that former ministers Roja and Dharmana Krishnadas and SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy and other officials committed large scale financial irregularities.

He also furnished information about the alleged multi-crore scam in the Adudam Andhra programme.

It was alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore out of the total Rs 130 crore sanctioned for the programme were misused.