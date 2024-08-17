Tata Group Chairman meets CM Naidu, special task force to drive Andhra's vision-2047

VIJAYAWADA: Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Friday.

As Naidu has laid emphasis on attracting investments to the State, the TDP-led NDA government has decided to constitute a Special Task Force to make suggestions to the government on industrial development and building Swarna Andhra Pradesh.

The Task Force will be constituted with the Chief Minister as the Chairman, the TATA Group Chairman as the Co-Chairman, and famous industrialists and experts in different sectors as members.

During the meeting, both Naidu and Chandrasekaran focused on industrial development and building Swarna Andhra Pradesh with Vision-2047. Since the State government is planning to take AP to number one position in growth in the country by 2027 with Vision-2047, the Task Force will mainly focus on the steps to be taken to achieve the target.

The government has also decided to establish the Centre for Global Leadership (CGL) in Amaravati with the active partnership of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in which TATA company will become a partner.

A TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) Development Centre will be set up in Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister discussed the possibility of expansion of Air India and Vistara Airlines in the State with the TATA Group Chairman. This apart, Naidu also held discussions on establishing solar, telecommunication and food processing units in the State.

Meanwhile, HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh met Chandrasekaran at the Secretariat, and explained to him the investment opportunities in the State, and incentives offered by the government