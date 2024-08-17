YSRC leader Botcha elected unanimously as MLC from Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

The returning officer Visakhapatnam Joint Collector Mayur Ashok announced the result and handed over the election certificate to Botcha Satyanarayana at the Collectorate.
VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRC senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana was elected unanimously as the Member of Legislative Council from the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency.

The returning officer Visakhapatnam Joint Collector Mayur Ashok announced the result and handed over the election certificate to Botcha Satyanarayana at the Collectorate on Friday. The MLC byelection was necessitated with Vamsi Krishna Yadav of YSRC switching over to the Jana Sena before the elections. He successfully contested for Visakhapatnam South constituency and won as an MLA.

Among the 840 voters for the bypoll, YSRC had the support of the majority. Corporators of GVMC, elected members of various municipalities, MPTCs and ZPTCs of the undivided Visakhapatnam district are the electorate.

Although the ruling coalition initially planned to enter the fray, they decided not to contest at the last minute, The independent who filed nomination withdrew it, resulting in the unanimous election of the YSRC veteran.

