ASHA decides to continue medical services

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) has announced that it will continue to provide medical services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme in the State.

After the release of Rs 200 crore by the State government on August 14 and discussions with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday, the association decided to withdraw their ultimatum and continue services. ASHA president Dr Kukunuri Vijay Kumar stated that the Health Minister responded positively to the issues raised by the association.

In a press release on Saturday, Dr Vijay Kumar shared that the Minister had assured ASHA leaders of addressing all their concerns regarding the network hospitals under NTR Vaidya Seva scheme on Friday.

He also promised to release another Rs 500 crore by Monday and resolve the dire situation of the network hospitals by September. He also assured the release of another Rs 250 crores by the end of September, Dr Vijay Kumar revealed.