CM Chandrababu Naidu to focus on aviation sector expansion in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi on Saturday and reviewed the expansion of the aviation sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the Union Civil Aviation Minister asserted that the Chief Minister is committed to increasing the number of airports from the existing seven to 14. “It will require hundreds, and even thousands, of acres to set up airports. The Aviation Ministry is ready to study the feasibility and establish the airports if the required land is provided,” the minister said.

The Chief Minister, being a visionary leader, underscored the need to set up more airports and connect key cities, anticipating future constraints in land and resource availability, the Union Minister added. He also mentioned that they discussed the benefits the State would gain from the expansion of the aviation sector. Ram Mohan Naidu said the Chief Minister emphasised the need to expedite terminal expansion at several airports, including Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Kadapa, where work is already underway.