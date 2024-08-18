Doctors’ strike disrupts OutPatient services in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Doctors across the country, including those from Andhra Pradesh, suspended outpatient department (OPD) services on Saturday in response to a nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The protest was conducted, condemning the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Medical services were halted in both government and private hospitals, expect for emergencies, leaving many patients in distress, particularly those who travelled long distances for treatment.

At Tirupati Ruia Hospital, patients from Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Satya Sai districts were caught unaware by the sudden strike. The suspension of OPD services disrupted their plans, causing inconvenience to those in need of medical attention.

Despite the challenges faced by patients, the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA), AIIMS-Mangalagiri, the Government Doctors Association, IMA, and other healthcare organisations actively participated in the 24-hour strike.

They demanded justice for the victim and the implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals.

“We are deeply disturbed by the tragic incident. We call on the government to provide safe working environments by implementing the Central Protection Act. We risked our lives during COVID-19, and now we need protection,” Dr A Vijay Chandra Reddy, representing the Faculty Welfare Association at AIIMS Mangalagiri told TNIE.

In Mangalagiri, various organisations, including the AP Tenant Farmers Union, South India Human Rights-Women and Children, and the Andhra Pradesh State Farmers and Agricultural Workers Union, announced their support for the doctors’ protest.

AIIMS Mangalagiri senior resident Dr Santosh expressed determination to continue the protests. “We will not stop until our demands are met, justice for the victim and the implementation of the Act. Today, we were joined by faculty associations, nursing staff, patients, and various social activists, which has strengthened our resolve,” he said.

In other parts of the State, students from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, NRI Medical College in Guntur, Ruia Medical College in Tirupati, Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, and KGH-Visakhapatnam also staged protests.

The strike has prompted the Union Health Ministry to issue a statement assuring safety measures for doctors. The ministry announced the formation of a committee to suggest measures for the protection of healthcare professionals and urged the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest.