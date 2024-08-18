Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Medicover expresses solidarity with doctors

NELLORE: In a display of solidarity, Medicover Hospitals across India boycotted outpatient (OP) services in response to the assault on a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The protest, which aligns with the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was marked by various events organised at Medicover facilities nationwide.

Dr Anil Krishna, Founder and Chairman of Medicover Hospitals, expressed deep shock over the incident, stating, “The country is shocked by such an inhumane act. This incident has shaken everyone. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice immediately.”

Dr Bindu Reddy, Centre Head of Medicover Hospitals in Nellore, said, “The entire nation is united in condemning this brutal act. This is a deeply painful incident, and we stand in solidarity with the victim by boycotting our OP services today.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Yeswath Reddy added, “It’s deeply distressing that a doctor, dedicated to saving lives, has to endure such an attack. The individuals responsible must be held accountable to prevent such tragedies in the future. I pray for the peace of the victim’s soul.”