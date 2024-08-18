Papers burnt at Polavaram office; no files lost, says RDO

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Burning of documents on the premises of Polavaram Irrigation Project office in Dowleswaram led to a controversy on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Rajamahendravaram RDO KL Sivajyothi said on receipt of information revenue officials rushed to the Polavaram project office, and collected some half-burnt documents from the place and examined them. The burnt documents were of no importance and they were all Xerox copies and waste papers, she maintained.

The RDO said new cupboards were arranged in the office. While keeping files in the new cupboards from the old ones, the staff found so many Xerox copies and waste papers pertaining to the land acquisition in the Polavaram Left Canal area. So they wanted to dispose of them. It was wrong on the part of the staff to dispose of the papers by burning them without obtaining prior permission from the higher authorities, the RDO said.

“There are 90 documents, and all are of no importance. I personally checked the documents,” she said. However, the RDO made it clear that they would initiate disciplinary action against the employees.

DSP Bhavya Kishore and Dowleswaram CI Tippa Ganesh rushed to the Polavaram project office to inquire the matter. However, police said they have not registered any case so far. “If the revenue officials file a compliant, we will go through the matter and register a case,” they added.