YSRC neglected Polavaram: Minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception over the charges of the YSRC leaders with regard to the Polavaram project, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the previous government neglected the project all through their five year term and are now trying to cover up their follies through diversion tactics.

Speaking to media at New Delhi on Saturday, the Minister said “Jagan should clarify whether it is not a fact that the IIT experts from Hyderabad in their report submitted in August 2020 had clearly mentioned that the D-wall was damaged with the 23 lakh cusecs of flood water.”

Was it not a fact that it was also mentioned in the report that since the remaining 20 to 30 per cent works of the upper and lower cofferdams were completed and the diaphragm wall got damaged due to the floods in 2020 ?, he asked.

This apart, is it not a fact that these experts have clearly mentioned that the present situation arose as the agency which was already performing its duty was suddenly suspended following which the ongoing works suddenly came to a standstill for 13 months, he questioned. The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) also asked who will ultimately be held responsible if something happens to the project later if two agencies perform the same work and this was clearly mentioned in the PPA minutes book too, Nimmala said.

The PPA minutes book also clearly said that replacing the agency in the name of reverse tendering amounts to nothing but ignoring the Polavaram project. Are these not facts, he questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The minister said TDP-led government during 2014 to 2019, without waiting for Central assistance had spent Rs 11,720 crore on Polavaram and only Rs 6,764 crore were reimbursed.

“We felt that every moment is valuable and thus without waiting for Central assistance spent the funds from the exchequer. However, the Centre has released Rs 8382 crore during the YSRC government but it spent merely Rs 4167 crore,” the Water Resources Minister said and added YSRC has to account for the remaining amount.

Rama Naidu maintained that those leaders who diverted funds of the project have no moral right to speak on it. “We are committed to completing the project in time,” he asserted.