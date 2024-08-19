198 vehicles seized for traffic violations in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur police have seized a total of 198 vehicles for violating traffic regulations. Acting under the instructions of Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar, the police, in collaboration with Road Transport Office (RTO) officials, conducted a special inspection drive within the limits of the Nallapadu police station. The vehicles were seized for offenses such as rash driving, lacking number plates, driving without licenses, and triple riding.

Over 130 police personnel took part in this operation. SP Sathish Kumar emphasised that two-wheeler riders must wear helmets without exception, and parents should ensure that their minor children do not operate vehicles, while strictly adhering to road safety regulations. The special drive involved two ASPs, four DSPs, 16 CIs, and 130 police personnel.