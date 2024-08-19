APSPTD sanctions 88 new buses for Ongole

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh State Public Transport Department (APS PTD) has sanctioned 88 new buses for the Ongole region to enhance public transportation services. This allocation is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen RTC services across the State.

Out of the 88 sanctioned buses, 54 have already been delivered, with the remainder arriving in a phased manner. The Ongole region’s fleet now includes these new additions to its 480-bus fleet spread across five depots, including Ongole, Kanigiri, Podili, Markapur, and Giddalur. Specifically, Ongole Depot received 13 new buses, Kanigiri Depot 23, and each of Podili, Markapur, and Giddalur Depots 6 new buses.

The new buses are intended to replace outdated vehicles and enhance service on both existing and new routes. Of the 52 new buses, 42 replaced expired or outdated vehicles, while 35 replaced hired buses. The region’s operational capacity is 4 lakh passengers per day, with an occupancy ratio of about 72% and a daily income ranging between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Ongole district Public Transport Officer B Sudhakar stated, “Approximately 70% of these buses have arrived, with the rest expected soon. We anticipate receiving an additional 10 buses to further strengthen our fleet. We have deployed four Star Liner (non-AC sleeper) and four Vennela (AC sleeper) buses to Hyderabad, and the response has been positive. The Kanigiri Depot, which has increased its services to Chennai, received the highest number of new buses.”