Former minister Ambati hits out at TDP for politicising burning of files at Polavaram project office

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC criticised the ruling TDP for politicising the burning of files at the Polavaram project office at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

Former minister Ambati Rambabu accused the TDP of habitually blaming the previous YSRC government whenever files or even garbage was burnt at any State government office.

He said, “The government should issue a GO banning the burning of garbage in all government offices.” On the Polavaram issue, Rambabu noted that Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu admitted that the spillway, spill channel, cofferdam, and diaphragm wall were started simultaneously to expedite the project. This admission highlights the mistakes made by the previous TDP government, he added.