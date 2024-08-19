Four suspended for burning files at Polavaram office

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four employees were suspended and show cause notices were issued to two more in connection with the burning of documents pertaining to Polavaram left canal land acquisition at the project office in Dowleswaram in East Godavari district on Saturday.

Disclosing the details on Sunday night, East Godavari district Collector P Prasanthi informed that Special Deputy Collector K Vedavalli had filed a complaint to the Dowleswaram police on Sunday evening. The police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

Senior assistants K Nukaraju, Karam Baby, special revenue inspector K Kala Jyothi, office subordinate K Rajasekhar were suspended for their negligence in discharging duties and alleged role in burning of the documents, the Collector said.

Collector Prasanthi said that show-cause notices were issued to deputy tehsildar A Kumari and A Satya Devi. A comprehensive investigation is underway and the employees were suspended for failing to keep the documents and records safe, she said.

Although revenue authorities have claimed that no important files were burnt in the incident, the TDP and Jana Sena leaders are suspecting foul play behind it. Earlier in the day, Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, accompanied by East Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore, Joint Collector China Ramudu, RDO KL Sivajyothi, special deputy collector K Vedavalli inspected the office and reviewed the situation.

Speaking to the media, Minister Durgesh said that the State government had taken the incident seriously and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. Departmental action would be initiated against those responsible, he said and alleged that people with ill intentions had resorted to burning of the documents.

He reiterated that office staff must take permission from the higher authorities before disposing of waste papers or photocopies of documents and follow the guidelines.

“These incidents are very bad. Some disgruntled elements are trying to tarnish the image of the NDA government in the State. We will not remain a mute spectators. We will teach a befitting lesson to them,” he warned.