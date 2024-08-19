Public hearing for OMDC’s Belkundi mines held in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant development, the public hearing of Belkundi Iron and Manganese mines in Barbil, operated by Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) was successfully held on Saturday. The Odisha government has recently allowed a public hearing for the mines, which had been delayed for eight years.

The successful public hearing is likely to secure a consistent supply of iron ore to the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), addressing a long-standing issue for the steelmaker.

According to OMDC officials, the successful conclusion of the public hearing is the result of years of persistent effort. The Belkundi mines, have a production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum. This development is seen as a crucial step in resolving the iron ore supply challenges faced by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL).

“RINL holds a 26% indirect stake in OMDC through its 51% ownership of Eastern Investment Ltd (EIL), which in turn owns a 51% stake in OMDC. The successful reopening of the Belkundi mines is expected to significantly benefit RINL, helping to stabilise its raw material supply,” said Steel Executives Association (SEA) president Katam SS Chandra Rao.

The Belkundi mines have had a troubled history. In 2012, the Odisha government refused to renew the lease for the mines, leading to a `700 crore fine by the Supreme Court for legal violations and exceeding production limits. Despite paying the fine, OMDC’s subsequent attempts to renew the lease were unsuccessful until now.