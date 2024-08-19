Public hearing for OMDC’s Belkundi mines held in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant development, the public hearing of Belkundi Iron and Manganese mines in Barbil, operated by Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) was successfully held on Saturday. The Odisha government has recently allowed a public hearing for the mines, which had been delayed for eight years.
The successful public hearing is likely to secure a consistent supply of iron ore to the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), addressing a long-standing issue for the steelmaker.
According to OMDC officials, the successful conclusion of the public hearing is the result of years of persistent effort. The Belkundi mines, have a production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum. This development is seen as a crucial step in resolving the iron ore supply challenges faced by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL).
“RINL holds a 26% indirect stake in OMDC through its 51% ownership of Eastern Investment Ltd (EIL), which in turn owns a 51% stake in OMDC. The successful reopening of the Belkundi mines is expected to significantly benefit RINL, helping to stabilise its raw material supply,” said Steel Executives Association (SEA) president Katam SS Chandra Rao.
The Belkundi mines have had a troubled history. In 2012, the Odisha government refused to renew the lease for the mines, leading to a `700 crore fine by the Supreme Court for legal violations and exceeding production limits. Despite paying the fine, OMDC’s subsequent attempts to renew the lease were unsuccessful until now.
“The recent success is largely attributed to the concerted efforts of RINL’s management, particularly the Director of Projects and Operations, Project & Works Division, and the dedicated officers of OMDC. Special recognition is given to UN Behera, General Manager (D&E) In-Charge of OMDC, and his team, who have been actively engaging with the Odisha government, local leaders, and organisations to ensure the success of the public hearing,” stated SEA general secretary KVD Prasad. He further explained that following the hearing, the Odisha government is expected to formally communicate the application minutes to the Union Government and the Ministry of Steel (MoS). “The next steps will involve seeking forest and environmental clearances, a process that may take up to nine months. Once completed, this development will represent a significant asset for RINL,” he noted.
Chandra Rao and Prasad elaborated on the importance of this development, emphasising that it will play a key role in securing the raw material needs of the Vizag Steel Plant, bringing much-needed stability to its operations.
Successful hearing likely to solve RINL ore problem
The successful public hearing is likely to secure a consistent supply of iron ore to the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), addressing a long-standing issue for the steelmaker. The Belkundi mines, located in Keonjhar and spanning around 1,276 hectares, have a production capacity of 1.8 MT per annum. This development is seen as a crucial step in resolving the iron ore supply challenges faced by the RINL