Andhra Prakasam district Collector orders Revenue Sadassulu to probe assigned land irregularities

ONGOLE: Special Revenue Meetings, also known as Revenue Sadassulu will be held starting in the first week of September to investigate irregularities in the purchase and sale of assigned lands, Prakasam district Collector Thameem Anasariya announced. A large number of complaints have been received regarding the sale and purchase of assigned lands, particularly in the Kanigiri, Markapur, and Yerragondapalem constituencies, where the previous YSRC government issued no objection certificates (NOCs).

Nearly 1.36 lakh acres of land have been listed under the Freehold category, and due to the complaints, the district Collector has halted the registration of these Freehold lands for a period of three months.

Thameem Anasariya has ordered special survey teams, consisting of a Special Deputy Collector, Tahsildar, and Mandal Surveyors, to inspect the details of these lands. These special inquiry teams will conduct a thorough survey of the alleged lands as part of the ‘Special Revenue Review Meetings.’

“The special teams, headed by the Deputy Collector, Mandal Tahsildar, and Mandal Surveyors, will conduct a thorough field-level survey of all alleged Freehold category lands. These teams will probe any irregularities. The findings will be revealed during the upcoming programme, which will begin in September first week,” said the DRO.