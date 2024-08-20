HRF demands revocation of quartzite mining lease in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded the immediate revocation of the mining lease granted to VR Infra and Technologies for quartzite mining at ‘Pedda Konda,’ located near Kusuluvada village in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district. The organisation also calls for the cancellation of the public hearing scheduled for August 28.

HRF’s concern arise from a visit by a three-member team, including K Anuradha, HRF Vizag district general secretary; P Raghu, HRF Vizag district president; and VS Krishna, HRF Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Coordination Committee member, to the region on August 18.

During this visit, they interacted with Gollalapalem, Chinnayyapalem, and Reganigudem farmers, all under the Kusulavada panchayat. The team also assessed the impact of an existing quartzite quarry in the area, which has been operational for several years.

HRF has raised serious concerns that the proposed mining will destroy local water bodies and jeopardise the livelihoods of the farming community. The hilly terrain, which is proposed for mining, is a crucial grazing area for cattle from nearby villages. It also pointed out that several streams originate from the proposed mining area, which flow into ‘Jaggam Gedda’ and ultimately into ‘Peli Cheruvu,’ a tank near Reganigudem.