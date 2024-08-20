Schemes to provide quality education, medical care for underprivileged says Andhra minister Dola

GUNTUR: The Social Welfare Department must play a crucial role in providing quality education, healthcare, and medical services to the underprivileged, stated Minister for Social Welfare, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

During a workshop and review session on social welfare schemes held at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Monday, the minister emphasised the importance of maintaining sanitation in Gurukul schools and social welfare hostels, and conducting monthly health checkups.

He instructed officials to conduct regular inspections to ensure high standards of education in these institutions.

He announced plans to offer free coaching for DSC aspirants and to reinstate various SC welfare schemes initiated by the previous TDP government, including the Ambedkar Overseas Vidyanidhi, NTR Vidyonnathi, Best Available Schools, Corporate Colleges Scheme, and Book Bank Team Schemes. He said he will visit all districts next month to inspect Gurukul schools, social welfare hostels, and model villages.

During the workshop, officials presented a 100-day action plan to provide quality education and medical care for backward people. He noted that out of 86,000 available seats in 1,051 hostels, 32,000 are currently vacant and will be filled by September. Additionally, Rs 143 crore will be allocated for minor and major repairs in schools and hostels, Rs 190 crore for the reconstruction of kitchens, and six CCTV cameras will be installed in each hostel to ensure student safety.