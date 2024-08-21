Andhra Pradesh government releases Rs 1,452 crore to local bodies

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has released the 15th Finance Commission funds to the tune of Rs 1,452 crore to the local bodies, said Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.

In a release on Tuesday, Keshav said Rs 998 crore was released to Gram Panchayats and another Rs 454 crore to the Urban Local Bodies. He felt that the release of funds will come as a fillip to the local bodies, which are facing precarious finances, and help them to expedite development works.

Accusing the previous YSRC regime of diverting the 15th Finance Commission funds, he said the TDP-led NDA government is releasing those funds to the local bodies. “While the previous regime diluted the local bodies, our coalition government is working in the direction of strengthening the local bodies following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.