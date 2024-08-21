Andhra Pradesh: Vigil will be increased at womens’ hostels, says Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) and junior doctors from AIIMS Mangalagiri continued their protests on Wednesday, demanding justice for the victimised doctor from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The agitation will feature a series of theme-based protests as part of their ongoing movement.

On Tuesday, APJUDA organised a candle march in Vijayawada, which was attended by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and various local NGOs.

She expressed concern that girls feel unsafe even in their own homes. She participated in a candlelight rally in Vijayawada, along with doctors, to protest the murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The Minister assured that surveillance would be enhanced by installing CCTV cameras at women’s hostels. She noted that crimes are increasing due to the proliferation of ganja and other narcotic substances and mentioned that anti-narcotic teams have been formed to curb the spread of intoxicants.

APJUDA vice president Dharmakar Pujari mentioned that a theme-based drawing event centred on the national issue was held at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

A seminar was held on measures to enhance women’s safety at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

The seminar included discussions with the Director of AIIMS, focusing on the steps needed to improve security.