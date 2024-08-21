MEIL deploys advanced automated hydraulic oil drilling rig at ONGC in Rajahmundry

RAJAHMUNDRY: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has deployed its advanced, fully automated and hydraulic 2000 HP capacity oil drilling rig at ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited) Asset in Rajahmundry.

Earlier, MEIL had deployed two 2000 HP capacity land drilling rigs in the same asset. This is the third rig to be established under the Rajahmundry asset of ONGC. The advanced new generation oil drilling rig is unique in its functioning and can drill up to 6,000 metres in high pressures and temperatures.

The oil drilling rig is much efficient, cost-effective, automated and has zero risk compared to traditional rigs. Built to reduce the downtime on account of safety and maintenance, the rig is the first of its kind to be inducted in the ONGC drilling fleet.

The new generation fully-automated oil drilling was made under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives as a part of the Rs 6,000 crore value of oil drilling rigs order from ONGC. MEIL is the first private company in India to manufacture and use the oil and gas extraction rigs with technology.

The inauguration of the rig deployment was attended by representatives from MEIL and Drillmec, Manoj Varma, VP Contracts, Marco Tozzi, deputy CEO (Drillmec), Michele Bruzzi, COO (Drillmec), Sabir Hussain VP Installation and other officials.