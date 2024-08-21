SRM University-AP announces partnership with ISF

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-Andhra Pradesh has announced its collaboration with the International Startup Foundation (ISF), becoming the regional hub for the ‘Rural Ankura Start-up Yatra.’ This ISF initiative is designed to inspire entrepreneurship in tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as rural areas of Andhra Pradesh, by identifying and nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

The Rural Ankura Start-up Bus Yatra, led by ISF, is not just a journey but a celebration of the untapped entrepreneurial potential in rural Andhra Pradesh. By bringing together global CXOs, mentors, investors, researchers, and educators, this statewide yatra aims to bolster the rural startup ecosystem, driving job creation and economic growth in underserved areas.

A key feature of the Yatra is the startup pitch contest, providing a platform for rural innovators to present their ideas and solutions to regional challenges. Commenting on the event, SRM University-AP’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Manoj K Arora, stated that the partnership with ISF for the Rural Ankura Yatra extends the university’s mission beyond urban centers, empowering rural innovators to effect meaningful change in their communities.

The regional semi-finals at SRM University-AP are scheduled for September 11, 2024. The event is expected to attract over 500 participants from various districts, with the top 20 teams—10 from each category—advancing to the final demo day. These teams will have the chance to showcase their ideas at SRM University-AP, competing for the support and investment needed to bring their ventures to fruition.

A distinguished jury, comprising professors from SRM University-AP and leaders from ISF, will select the most promising ventures for the finals. The top ventures will receive five offers from venture capitalists associated with ISF.

Prof. Sidharth Tripathy, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at SRM University-AP, praised the yatra.