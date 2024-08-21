TDP corporators slam YSRC for corruption, lack of growth in Guntur

GUNTUR: On the second day of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Council meeting, discussions continued smoothly, despite heated arguments between YSRC and TDP corporators over pending development projects in the city.

Of the 77 questions slated for discussion, only 50 were addressed during the Saturday session, with the remaining 27 discussed on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Kavati.

During the meeting, TDP corporators accused the YSRC government of corruption and a lack of development in the city. In response, YSRC corporators refuted the allegations and criticised officials for not following protocol. Additionally, the council approved 150 proposals and 11 preambles related to various development works in the city.

A separate issue arose when corporators were reportedly served stale food during the meeting. They brought this to the attention of the mayor and commissioner, who assured them that actions would be taken. Commissioner P Srinivasulu instructed the health official to inspect the shop that provided the snacks to prevent such incidents.

