TDP, YSRC cadres clash in Tadipatri

ANANTAPUR: Tension gripped Tadipatri with the TDP and YSRC cadres clashing with each other, damaging a couple of cars and a two-wheeler, and attacking the house of a local leader following the arrival of former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy in the town.

It may be recalled that large scale violence broke out in Tadipatri a day after the elections as the YSRC and TDP cadres clashed with each other. Cases were registered against Pedda Reddy and he was asked to leave Tadipatri by police. Pedda Reddy secured bail and also a stay on the police ordering him to refrain from entering Tadipatri.

On Tuesday, Pedda Reddy planned to visit Tadipatri on some personal work, but was stopped on the outskirts of the town at Kondapuram. Pedda Reddy told the police that the court had stayed the orders issued against him, produced the orders and entered Tadipatri.

As the word spread, hundreds of TDP cadre gathered near his house and also in the town to stop Pedda Reddy.

This resulted in a clash with YSRC cadre who also reached there and both the sides pelted stones at each other. A YSRC activist Rafi was injured in the clash and he was shifted to the government hospital.

Police intervened and brought the situation under control. Pedda Reddy left the town after collecting some documents from his house.

Coming to know that a local YSRC leader Kandigopula Muralidhar Reddy accompanied Pedda Reddy, the TDP cadre ‘attacked’ his house, damaged furniture and also set the window curtains on fire.

Muralidhar Reddy also retaliated, and he was seen brandishing a revolver and a rifle. The mob damaged two cars and a two-wheeler parked at his house. District SP P Jagadeesh reached Tadipatri and monitored the situation.

Speaking to the media, Pedda Reddy alleged that former TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy was planning to eliminate him, but he would not be cowed by such threats. He said he would take the permission of the SP and come to Tadipatri again.