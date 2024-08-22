Andhra Pradesh pharma company explosion: Death toll rises to 17; CM Naidu to visit site today

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major industrial mishap, 17 workers were killed and more than 30 others injured after a fire broke out at a unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district on Wednesday afternoon. According to a government statement, there was a reactor blast at the factory around 2.15 pm, which triggered the fire.
Officials averred that the number of casualties might go further up as rescue operations are still underway. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations. Many of the injured are being transported to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. Rescue workers are trying to remove the debris as the slab of the first floor of the building caved in. Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of workers present at the time of the incident and the number of deaths. Several people are reportedly trapped under the debris. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and additional equipment was mobilised from neighbouring stations. Both Anakapalle district Collector and the SP are overseeing the rescue operations.
According to a government release, although it was initially claimed that the accident was a result of a reactor explosion, the incident actually occurred due to a large explosion that happened after solvent oil was pumped from one floor to another and ignited. The blast reportedly happened during lunch time. The factory operates in two shifts with 381 employees.
Following the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference to take stock of the situation and directed that a high-level probe be carried out and a comprehensive report be prepared.
CM to visit Anakapalle today to console injured workers
Expressing concern over the loss of lives, he assured that the government would take full responsibility for supporting all affected individuals. He will visit the accident site on Thursday and meet the injured workers.
He was informed that 17 people have died so far, while a few of the injured persons are in a critical condition. Officials pointed out that response from the pharmaceutical company management, post the accident, was inadequate.
He instructed officials to mobilise all available medical personnel to assist in saving lives. He was also briefed on preliminary findings regarding the causes of the accident, including potential human errors in plant operations and construction flaws.
Naidu instructed Health Secretary MT Krishna Babu to rush to Anakapalle and directed the Collector to ensure that the injured receive the best medical care. The CM also authorised the use of air ambulances, if needed, to transport the injured. Naidu would visit the accident site on Thursday and will also meet with the injured to offer his support.
No basic info provided, rue bereaved families
Meanwhile, the accident scene turned into a place of mourning as families and relatives of the employees anxiously waited outside, uncertain about the fate of their loved ones.
Among them were the mother and sister of Krishna Sai, who was working the general shift and has been missing since the accident. “They are not telling us anything. Many officials are moving in and out of the unit, but no one is revealing any details. They are not even answering calls. My brother’s phone is ringing, but no one is answering. Employees leave their phones in lockers. They are neither allowing us to go inside nor providing any basic information,” Sai’s family members rued.
Four of the 17 deceased persons have been identified. Y Chinna Rao (32), Challapalli Harika (22), and Mohan Durga Prasad (20) died on the spot, and another worker Ram Reddy (47) died while undergoing treatment at KGH.
Among the injured, 13 were taken to Pavan Sai Hospital in Atchutapuram, 11 to Anakapalli NTR Hospital, and nine are being treated at Anakapalle Usha Prime Hospital.
Recounting the incident, eyewitnesses said, “After the blast, the ceiling of the first floor collapsed, trapping several people under the debris. We saw individuals with severe burns, some completely burned, being thrown out of the building under the impact of the explosion.”
Tension escalated as family members and locals from nearby villages staged protests at the factory premises, demanding that authorities and factory management ensure employee safety. Given that Achyutapuram SEZ has recorded several similar accidents in the past, concerns about safety standards have come to the fore once again.
In response to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha called the Anakapalle District Collector and asked the officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical attention.
Jagan demands Rs 1 cr aid for kin of deceased workers
YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the accident site in Anakapalli district on August 23. In a post on X, he demanded the government to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, akin to the relief offered to the LG Polymers victims. He also demanded free, high-quality medical treatment for the injured and financial support until their full recovery. Jagan also sought a thorough investigation into the explosion.
Voicing their frustration, protesters said, “We do not want empty promises from authorities, but concrete actions. This has become routine in recent years, with promises of improved safety at industries but no real changes. They talk about forming committees, but nothing comes of it.”
Several trade unions also reacted to the incident and said “It is unfortunate that lives were lost in this incident. However, it is commendable to see the District Collector, SP, and other officials on-site, ensuring that the rescue operations are conducted swiftly to minimize further loss of life.”
Escientia Advanced Sciences specialises in manufacturing intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The facility began operations in April 2019, following a $200 million investment. The campus covers 40 acres within the APIIC Multi-Product SEZ in the Atchutapuram Cluster, Anakapalle District.
Three killed in Anakapalle SEZ mishaps this year
July 17: One worker dead, 2 hurt in reactor explosion at Vasant Chemicals
April 18: One killed, 5 injured at Alkali Metals Company due to methyl nitrate gas leakage. One killed at Aurobindo Pharma during pressure testing of a vacuum tray dryer. The 2 units are in JN Pharma City