Andhra Pradesh pharma company explosion: Death toll rises to 17; CM Naidu to visit site today

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major industrial mishap, 17 workers were killed and more than 30 others injured after a fire broke out at a unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district on Wednesday afternoon. According to a government statement, there was a reactor blast at the factory around 2.15 pm, which triggered the fire.

Officials averred that the number of casualties might go further up as rescue operations are still underway. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations. Many of the injured are being transported to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. Rescue workers are trying to remove the debris as the slab of the first floor of the building caved in. Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of workers present at the time of the incident and the number of deaths. Several people are reportedly trapped under the debris. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and additional equipment was mobilised from neighbouring stations. Both Anakapalle district Collector and the SP are overseeing the rescue operations.

According to a government release, although it was initially claimed that the accident was a result of a reactor explosion, the incident actually occurred due to a large explosion that happened after solvent oil was pumped from one floor to another and ignited. The blast reportedly happened during lunch time. The factory operates in two shifts with 381 employees.

Following the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference to take stock of the situation and directed that a high-level probe be carried out and a comprehensive report be prepared.