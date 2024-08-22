Failure to file counters: Costs levied on officials in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court imposed costs on three officials in separate cases for failing to file their counters. The HC had earlier warned that it would impose costs in every case where counters were not filed in time.

On Wednesday, the HC imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on the regional manager of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Rs 10,000 costs each on the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Home) in separate cases. The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa issued the orders and asked the officials to deposit the amount with the legal services authority.

The first case related to a PIL filed by advocate Tandav Yogesh against the government for its failure to instal CCTV cameras in the court as per the orders of the Supreme Court. As the counter was not filed, the bench imposed costs on the Chief Secretary.

When Special Government Pleader S Pranathi prayed for relief from costs, the bench said it had already given time twice for filing the counter but it was not filed and went ahead with imposing costs. The matter was posted for further hearing after four weeks.