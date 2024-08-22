New industrial policy will be best: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has embarked on formulating the best industrial policy in the country as part of Viksit Andhra Pradesh, said Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas.

Participating in the stakeholders meeting jointly organised by the government, APIIC and CII to discuss the draft policy here on Wednesday, the MSME Minister expressed happiness over several industrialists evincing interest to invest in the State. He felt that wonderful results can be achieved by handholding the enthusiastic industrialists.

Priority will be given to life sciences, pharma, textiles, food processing, automobile and biotech in setting up of industrial units. Terming it an asset for the State to have engineers and graduates in large numbers, Srinivas said it can be ensured that they get good placements by providing them the required skillsets. “We need to make some curriculum changes in consultation with colleges and universities to make students industry-ready,” he opined.