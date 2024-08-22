Senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana made YSRC leader in Council

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana took oath as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) on Wednesday. He was elected unanimously in the MLC byelection from Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency.

YSRC MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Leader of Opposition in the Council, stepped down from the post, and Botcha was appointed as LoP soon after taking the oath as the MLC. An announcement in this regard was made by Appi Reddy, who is in charge of YSRC Central Office.

Congratulating Botcha on his victory in the MLC byelection, Appi Reddy said the loyalty and dedication of ZPTC and MPTC members and local body representatives to the YSRC leadership ensured the win of the party candidate.

Earlier in the day, Botcha called on former Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence. Jagan congratulated Botcha on his victory in the MLC byelection.

Several YSRC leaders, including MLC K Ravibabu, MLAs R Matsyalingam and M Vishweshwar Raju, Visakhapatnam ZP Chairperson J Subhadra, attended the meeting.