TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh meets Piyush Goyal in Delhi

Nara Lokesh posted on X that he met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss matters about the development of Andhra Pradesh
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Met with the Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji today to discuss matters pertaining to the development of Andhra Pradesh,’’ Lokesh posted on X. It is also learnt that Lokesh held talks on political issues with elders at the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh held Praja Darbar for the 29th day at his Undavalli residence, and received grievances from the people of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and other parts of the State.

