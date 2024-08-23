Andhra to host record-breaking Gram Sabhas in 13,326 villages

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the country, Gram Sabhas (village meetings) will be held simultaneously in 13,326 village panchayats on a single day across Andhra Pradesh as a step towards strengthening Panchayat Raj system, said Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to media at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, he said the meetings will be held on Friday (August 23), wherein resolutions for approving 87 different types of works worth Rs 4,500 crore under MGNREGS will be passed. “The meeting will also finalise the action plan for 9.54 crore man-days under MGNREGS,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh is the second State to implement the panchayat system and now we are going to implement the second-generation reforms in the Panchayat Raj system. Reiterating the State government’s commitment to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system as promised during the elections, the Deputy Chief Minister said,funding to the panchayats for celebrating national festivals -- Independence Day and Republic Day was increased by 100 times recently.

“Gram Sabha is not like just any other meeting held for the sake of holding a meeting. It will reflect the true spirit of democracy, where collective decisions will be taken. They will be in tune with the objective of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which is self-rule with the ultimate objective being self-sufficiency,” the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development elaborated.

Taking a dig at the previous dispensation headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged the entire Panchayat Raj system was ruined and even the MGNREGS works were not taken up though funds were released by the Centre.