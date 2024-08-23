Guntur GGH to form high-level committee after junior doctors' protests over Kolkata incident

GUNTUR: In response to ongoing protests by junior doctors, demanding justice for a postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata on August 9, Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar announced that a high-level committee would be established to address their concerns. During a meeting with representatives from the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA), department heads, police, private security agencies, and nursing staff on Thursday, junior doctors called for enhanced security measures within the hospital premises.

They also demanded that non-bailable cases be booked against those who assault medical professionals. Dr Kiran Kumar assured the gathering that proposals had been submitted to the district medical examiner to deploy 100 additional security personnel to ensure the safety of doctors and to prevent any untoward incidents within the hospital.

He also pledged commitment to improve basic amenities for on-duty doctors, including the construction of washrooms and the provision of safe drinking water. Additionally, he requested the SP to station additional personnel at the hospital’s police outpost to be readily available for the medical staff around the clock.