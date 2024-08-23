Plans to establish airport near Ongole resurface as state reconsiders development

ONGOLE: Plans to set an airport near Ongole in Prakasam district are gaining traction again.

The district authorities are reviving previous proposals, with the State government announcing intentions to setting up seven new airports, including one near Ongole. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has been in discussions with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, advocating for the airport to facilitate air travel for the local population. On Wednesday, Joint Collector R. Gopala Krishna, along with other officials, inspected previously identified land for the airport in Alluru, Motumala, and Aaluru villages in Prakasam district.

The JC mentioned that these lands were initially proposed for industrial development under the VANPIC project in 2010, and the airport plan was shelved but is now being reconsidered. Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao expressed optimism, noting that the airport would be just 5 km from Ongole city limits, benefiting the district’s economy by supporting local industries and generating employment.