YSRC MP Vijayasai opposes Waqf Board Amendment Bill in JPC meeting

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is a part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to review the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, strongly opposed the Bill during a meeting of the panel held on Thursday.

After the meeting, Vijayasai Reddy took to X and said, “In line with the decision of our party president @ysjagan and the party’s official stand, the Waqf Board Amendment Bill was opposed by me in today’s meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) with a rationale. This bill has many concerns of various stakeholders and is not acceptable in its current form. As a member of JPC, I would like to hear from all the stakeholders and be your voice in the committee. If there are any concerns, or objections that you have, then you can email me at venumbaka.vr@sansad.nic.in. I will put forth the concerns before the committee by way of a “dissenting note” which will form part of a permanent record in the annals of History.”

Earlier in the day, YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with Muslim elders and representatives, and pledged his continued support for the community’s welfare.