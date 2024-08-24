Andhra: Lokesh promises to solve all woes of people swiftly

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh has assured all those who approached him seeking redressal of their grievances, that they will be resolved on a war-footing. On the 30th day of his Praja Darbar on Friday, people from various parts of the State visited Lokesh’s residence at Undavalli with various grievances hoping that their problems will be resolved if they are taken to his notice.

Sheik Kasimbi of Yerrabalem in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency urged Lokesh to provide her employment in Anna Canteen, and sanction pension for her husband, who is suffering from prolonged illness. D Aruna Kumari of Chinakakani urged the HRD Minister to sanction a house for her under the housing scheme for poor.

A Rama Rao of Undavalli, a differently-abled graduate, made an appeal to Lokesh to provide him employment, besides sanctioning a house. Tirlangi Lakshmi of Fazilbaghpet in Srikakulam district submitted a memorandum to Lokesh stating that her land, which has been under her ownership since long, has been included in the prohibited category, and wanted a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Timescale employees of Telugu and Sanskrit Academy sought job guarantee, besides provision of House Rent Allowance (HRA) and City Compensatory allowance (CCA).