Compliance of safety norms at factories underscored: District Collector Naga Lakshmi

GUNTUR: Guntur district Collector Naga Lakshmi has instructed all departments concerned to work in tandem and ensure safety norms are strictly followed by all factories.

Addressing the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee meeting on Friday, she directed the officials of the factories, labour, electricity, fire departments, and Pollution Control Board (PCB) to coordinate and submit a report on the inspections conducted at various factories regarding safety norms compliance.

She emphasised that electricity connections should only be provided to factories through a single desk after a thorough investigation. Additionally, she directed the officials to submit a report on the approvals of PM Viswakarma Yojana applications.

She directed for special measures to be taken to assist SC and ST entrepreneurs and industrialists in securing bank loans for setting up production units. She also approved Rs 1.77 crore for investment subsidy, reimbursement of interest subsidy, and power subsidy for 24 Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the district.