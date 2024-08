VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the TDP-led coalition government for its negligence in responding to the massive blast at a pharma unit in Atchuthapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which claimed the lives of 17 workers and left more than 30 injured.

The YSRC chief, along with a host of former MLAs and leaders, on Friday visited Usha Prime Hospital in Anakapalle where workers who were injured in the accident are undergoing treatment.

He interacted with the injured and sought to know about their health condition, how the incident happened and whether all safety protocols were followed by the company at the unit.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Jagan deplored that no government official had rushed to the site immediately after the explosion, leaving the victims without necessary emergency support.

He stated that even basic services, such as ambulances, were not provided, and the injured were transported to hospitals using company buses instead of appropriate medical transport. Further, Jagan called for a thorough investigation into the accident and stressed the need for existing safety protocols to be enforced to prevent future incidents.

Comparing the current government’s response to his administration’s handling of the LG Polymers accident in 2020, Jagan recalled how the YSRC government had responded promptly within hours, providing compensation to the victims and support to their families. He noted that his administration had distributed Rs 1 crore in compensation within 24 hours, set up safety measures, and provided financial aid to the injured.

He expressed disappointment that the government did not follow the safety reforms initiated in the previous tenure, under which strict protocols and regulations were implemented in the wake of the LG Polymers incident. He emphasised that these protocols, if properly monitored, could have prevented the current tragedy. He urged the government to immediately provide compensation to all the affect ed famil i e s, including injured and ensure that safety measures are properly implemented in factories.

“Instead of focusing on administration in the past two months, the government is resorting to political murders and attacks on our leaders,” Jagan alleged.